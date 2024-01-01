Articles by Sophie Wilkinson
Sophie Wilkinson
Sophie Wilkinson is a freelance journalist and broadcaster who has written for a wide range of titles including The Guardian, The Times, Grazia, Stylist, Refinery29, Vogue, The Telegraph and the Evening Standard. Through her partner, she’s become step-parent to a small Cavapoo named Roo, and they regularly bond over their shared curly ginger hair and enjoyment of runs, naps and stretches.
- behaviour
Friend or Foe? Reassuring Your Dog Around Foxes
What to do with a dog who gets rowdy near foxes? And is it even safe for my dog to be near them?
- health
Safe Sleep With Your Small Dog
Is there anything better than snuggling up to your pup all night? Here’s how to do it safely
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?