Articles by Savannah Admire
Savannah Admire
Savannah Admire is a writer, editor, and pet parent to two dogs and a cat. When she’s not writing, you can find her reading, playing Animal Crossing, or being an obnoxious nerd about her favorite movies and TV shows. She lives in Maryland, where she constantly debates whether or not to get a third dog.
- behaviour
Can Cats See Ghosts?
They do love to stare at absolutely nothing
They do love to stare at absolutely nothing
- lifestyle
Has a Cat Wandered Into Your Life? It Could Be the Cat Distribution System
TikTok thinks the universe just provides you a cat – is that really a thing?
TikTok thinks the universe just provides you a cat – is that really a thing?
- lifestyle
Is My Dog’s Name More Dog or Human?
Don’t be surprised if you see your dog’s moniker in a book of baby names
Don’t be surprised if you see your dog’s moniker in a book of baby names
- health
How to Groom Your Dog at Home: the Complete Guide
Spa days can happen at home
Spa days can happen at home
- behaviour
How Do Cat Diffusers Work?
Learn how you can get your chronically anxious cat to chill
Learn how you can get your chronically anxious cat to chill
- health
How to Trim Your Dog’s Nails
Five simple steps for trimming your dog’s nails at home
Five simple steps for trimming your dog’s nails at home
- behaviour
Have a Cat But Want a Dog, Too? Here’s How to Make It Work
Just a few things to keep in mind so everything goes smoothly as you all get adjusted
Just a few things to keep in mind so everything goes smoothly as you all get adjusted
- behaviour
Why Do Dogs Lie on Your Feet?
Not that anyone’s complaining...
Not that anyone’s complaining...
- nutrition
How to Get a Dog to Eat
You can’t appease a picky dog with chicken nuggets like you can with a toddler. Here are some things you can do
You can’t appease a picky dog with chicken nuggets like you can with a toddler. Here are some things you can do
- lifestyle
Black Cats: Good Luck Charms Or Bad Omens?
Let’s dispel some silly superstitions
Let’s dispel some silly superstitions
- behaviour
How to Stop Your Cat From Using Your Christmas Decorations to Torture You
There is a way to keep these Christmas chaos demons at bay – here are some tips
There is a way to keep these Christmas chaos demons at bay – here are some tips
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can My Cat Safely Enjoy Watermelon? A Guide to Feline Dietary Choices
Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of safe foods for cats
Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of safe foods for cats
- lifestyle
Can Cats See Colour?
Short answer: yes – but not the way we do
Short answer: yes – but not the way we do
- lifestyle
Cat Allergies: Do Hypoallergenic Cats Exist?
If the sniffles are getting you down, don’t stress: you have options
If the sniffles are getting you down, don’t stress: you have options
- health
How Often Should You Groom Your Dog?
Just make sure you spell out ‘B-A-T-H’
Just make sure you spell out ‘B-A-T-H’
- behaviour
Why Is My Dog Twitching In Their Sleep?
No need to panic, but keep that video you took in case a vet needs to see it
No need to panic, but keep that video you took in case a vet needs to see it
- health
Why Are Dogs Scared of Fireworks?
How to keep your dog mentally and physically safe this Bonfire Night
How to keep your dog mentally and physically safe this Bonfire Night
- behaviour
How to Stop Puppy Biting: Training Your Puppy
Because bite marks are not a good look
Because bite marks are not a good look
- behaviour
Cats vs Dogs: Exploring Feline Intelligence and Canine IQ
A common (if not silly) question with a complicated answer
A common (if not silly) question with a complicated answer
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?