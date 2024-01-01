Articles by Nikki Palumbo
Nikki Palumbo
Nikkiopens in a new tab is a writer and comedian. Their writing has appeared on The New Yorker, McSweeney’s, Funny or Die, Reductress, the Google Assistant, and her folks’ fridge. They were named one of WhoHaha’s “35 LGBTQ Creators We Love” in 2018 and a Yes, And Laughter Lab finalist in 2019. They worked as a story producer on the YouTube Originals weekly music show, RELEASED, and wrote for the inaugural 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, hosted by Nikki Glaser. Nikki hosts the monthly-ish standup show Queer Tiger Beatopens in a new tab, which has been recommended by The New York Times and featured in Time Out.
- lifestyle
My Cat’s Morning Screams, Translated
What I think my cat is trying to tell me at the crack of dawn. Every. Single. Morning
What I think my cat is trying to tell me at the crack of dawn. Every. Single. Morning
- behaviour
30 Strange Signs My Cat Is Happy
From puking on your least favourite shoes to biting you less (not zero, just less), here are all the ways to tell if your cat is actually happy
From puking on your least favourite shoes to biting you less (not zero, just less), here are all the ways to tell if your cat is actually happy
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?