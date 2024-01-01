Articles by Karen Fine, DVM, CVA
Karen Fine, DVM, CVA
Karen Fine is a holistic veterinarian who practices integrative medicine and operates her own house-call practice in Worcester, Mass. Her free “Guide to Writing a Pet Obituary” is available on her website.
- health
How Vets Figure Out What’s Going on With Your Pet
Relying on more than just tests, here’s what vets do to help their patients
Are Cats Liquid?