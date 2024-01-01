Articles by Kaelynn Partlow
Kaelynn Partlow
Kaelynn Partlow was diagnosed with autism and learning disabilities as a child; as an adult, she is a therapist working with autistic children. At Assistance Dogs of the Carolinas, she teaches people with disabilities to train their own service dogs.
- lifestyle
Misconceptions About Assistance Dogs and Their Remarkable Partners
No, you can’t stroke them when their human isn’t looking
