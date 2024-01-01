Articles by Jane Brackman, PhD
Jane Brackman, PhD
Jane Brackman, PhD, is an authority on the cultural history of canine domestication and the author of two books on pets in 19th-century America.
- behaviour
Why Breed Standards Don’t Work
Breeders, judges and historians talk about breed standards – learn how they’re supposed to work and why they don’t
- lifestyle
The Debate on Canine Domestication
Your dog’s origin story
- lifestyle
Do English Bulldogs Face Extinction?
One of the most popular breeds in the world is also one of the least genetically diverse, causing huge implications for the breed
Wildly Popular
