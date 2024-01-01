Articles by Hilary Weaver
Hilary Weaver
Hilary Weaver is the senior editor at The Wildest. She has previously been an editor at The Spruce Pets, ELLE, and The Cut. She was a staff writer at Vanity Fair from 2016 to 2019, and her work has been featured in Esquire, Refinery 29, BuzzFeed, Parade, and more. She lives with her herding pups, Georgie and Charlie.
- behaviour
Your Cat Really Wants You to Play With Them – Here’s How
It’s the key to a happy cat
- health
Your Cat Hates When You Brush Their Teeth – Here’s What to Do
You can still maintain their dental health without getting an unfortunate bite
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?