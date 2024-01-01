Articles by Helin Jung
Helin Jung
Helin Jung is a writer in Los Angeles.
- nutrition
Does Your Diabetic Cat Need a Special Diet?
Get ready for a sigh of relief – this food doesn’t have to be pricey
- health
Do Cat Foods For Sensitive Stomachs Really Help?
Dr Bruce Kornreich explains why going this route isn’t always the answer
- shopping
The Ultimate Shopping List For Your New Cat
Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents
- health
How to Prevent – or Treat – Cat Ear Infections
How to prevent an ear infection (and treat one if it’s too late)
- shopping
Cat Trees That Won’t Clash With Your Aesthetic
Stylish cat trees for every home and personality, from cartoon flowers to modernist towers
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?