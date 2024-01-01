Articles by Fanny Johnstone
Fanny Johnstone
Fanny Johnstone is a lifestyle journalist for national broadsheets and magazines, a copywriter and painter. She lives on remote Cornish cliffs with her family. In between occasional escapes to London, and worrying about how to save wildlife, she is also manager of the family’s dog and cat partnership, soon to be appearing as The Foxy & Pussca Show.
- lifestyle
How Anthropomorphisation Makes You a Better Pet Parent
What are the benefits of our pets’ human personalities? Psychotherapists and animal behaviourists weigh in
What are the benefits of our pets’ human personalities? Psychotherapists and animal behaviourists weigh in
- lifestyle
What to Know Before Checking Your Cat into a Cattery
Prepare your kitty for their staycation
Prepare your kitty for their staycation
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?