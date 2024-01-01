Articles by Fani Mari
Fani Mari
Fani is a freelance journalist, copywriter and content creator from Greece and a former Londoner. She has written for various publications including Condé Nast Traveller, Allure, Glamour and Refinery29. When she’s not quizzing dermatologists on the next it-ingredient or filming makeup videos, you can find her binge-watching shows, making candles and taking long walks in nature. She lives in Athens, Greece with her boyfriend and their dog, Joey, who obviously doesn’t share food.
- grooming
Enough With The Shedding! How To Stop Your Dog From Getting Hair Everywhere
Vets, groomers and cleaning experts weigh in on how to manage when you’re drowning in dog fur
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?