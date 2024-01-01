Articles by Elizabeth Laura Nelson
Elizabeth Laura Nelson
Elizabeth Laura Nelson is a writer and editor based in Brooklyn, New York. As a child, Elizabeth was scared of cats (claws and teeth, yikes) but she has since gotten over her fear and now shares her home with three sweet and gentle feline companions who make life better (and cuddlier) every day.
- behaviour
How to Use Dog Treats For Training
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things
- shopping
The Best Litter Boxes for Kittens in 2024
Help your little one learn the ropes
- behaviour
How to Crate Train a Puppy at Night
It’ll make life easier for both of you – eventually
- behaviour
Can Dogs Sleep With Their Eyes Open?
Dogs: they’re not just like us
- behaviour
Can Cats Share a Litter Box?
The better question is should they?
- behaviour
Can Cats Have Nightmares?
If so, they’re probably about going to the vet in that stupid carrier
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?