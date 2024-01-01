Dr Josephine Corrick, BVMSci, BSc, MRCVS is a veterinary surgeon based in the south of Scotland where she has been since graduating from the University of Surrey. She enjoys working in general practice treating small animals. Her particular interests include diagnostic imaging and the treatment of wildlife.

Having found a passion for veterinary medicine after doing a degree in Equine Sports Science she still enjoys including horses in her life by spending time with her highland ponies. Alongside her clinical work, she helps run a smallholding caring for rare breed sheep and exploring the Scottish countryside with her young Cocker Spaniel.