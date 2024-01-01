Articles by Dr Josephine Corrick, BVMSci, BSc, MRCVS
Dr Josephine Corrick, BVMSci, BSc, MRCVS
Dr Josephine Corrick, BVMSci, BSc, MRCVS is a veterinary surgeon based in the south of Scotland where she has been since graduating from the University of Surrey. She enjoys working in general practice treating small animals. Her particular interests include diagnostic imaging and the treatment of wildlife.
Having found a passion for veterinary medicine after doing a degree in Equine Sports Science she still enjoys including horses in her life by spending time with her highland ponies. Alongside her clinical work, she helps run a smallholding caring for rare breed sheep and exploring the Scottish countryside with her young Cocker Spaniel.
- health
Does My Pet Have Hayfever?
Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours
- health
Why Does My Cat Have a Primordial Pouch?
A low-swinging belly is totally normal in cats and isn’t usually a cause for concern. So, don’t let your kitty feel ashamed – they’re perfect just as they are
- health
Has Your Cat Been Crying? Or Just Chopping Onions Again
Their eyes might be watering but are our cats crying? And what can we do about it?
- health
Can Dogs Actually Get the Common Cold?
You’re sneezing, blowing your nose and stocking up on Lemsip. But is your pup at risk of catching your cold?
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?