Camille Ward, PhD
Camille Ward, PhD received her doctorate from the University of Michigan, studying cognition and the development of social behavior in dogs. She has lectured widely on dog behavior at scientific and dog-training conferences, and she is the owner of About Dogs LLC, a specialty practice in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- behaviour
Some Like It Rough: Playing vs Fighting
Two animal behaviour experts agree that it’s usually play fighting. Here’s how you can tell
Wildly Popular
Are Cats Liquid?