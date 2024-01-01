Articles by Beth Finke
Beth Finke
Beth Finke is the author of Safe & Sound and winner of the ASPCA’s Henry Bergh award for children’s literature. Her most recent book is Writing Out Loud: What a Blind Teacher Learned from Leading a Memoir Class for Seniors.
- lifestyle
Dog Vision: What Colours Do Dogs See?
They can’t take in as many colours as you can, but their world isn’t just black and white
They can’t take in as many colours as you can, but their world isn’t just black and white
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?