Articles by Alice Snape
Alice Snape
Alice Snape is a freelance writer and editor whose work has featured in Cosmopolitan, Metro, Red, Vice, amongst other publications. Her rescue dog Lucy is the love of her life – probably because she’s an anxious weirdo like her. You’ll likely find them both curled up in bed – Alice’s favourite place to write from – or out having an adventure together in the park…
- lifestyle
How To Be a Great Dog Parent In a Tiny Living Space (From People Who Know)
Whether you live in a small flat, a van or a boat, these pooch and human partnerships prove you can thrive in a small space with your dog
Whether you live in a small flat, a van or a boat, these pooch and human partnerships prove you can thrive in a small space with your dog
- lifestyle
How Psychiatric Assistant Dogs Help Their Humans
“A PAD can be life-changing – and even life saving”
“A PAD can be life-changing – and even life saving”
- lifestyle
Moving Abroad With Your Dog? Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Moving house is stressful at the best of times, but what happens if you want to move abroad with your dog? We consulted some experts to find out
Moving house is stressful at the best of times, but what happens if you want to move abroad with your dog? We consulted some experts to find out
- behaviour
How to Find the Right Trainer, No Matter What Your Dog’s Been Through
With so many dog trainers out there that it can be hard to know who you can actually trust (especially if your dog has trust issues of their own), here’s where to start…
With so many dog trainers out there that it can be hard to know who you can actually trust (especially if your dog has trust issues of their own), here’s where to start…
- behaviour
Bringing Home A Very Nervous Rescue Dog – A Guide For Anxious Parents
At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done?
At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done?
- grooming
Cutting Cat Nails Is Hard, Is This Unusual Viral Hack The Answer?
We asked a behaviourist if this content creator’s approach to cutting his kitten’s nails is something you can try at home
We asked a behaviourist if this content creator’s approach to cutting his kitten’s nails is something you can try at home
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?