    Articles featuring Dr Sam Wheelwright BVSc MRCVS

    A dog outside with his mouth open coughing
    health

    Laryngitis in Dogs: Causes and Treatment

    Vet advice on when you should be worried about your dog’s cough

    Close up photo of Corgi dog staring up at a flying bee
    health

    What to Do If Your Dog Gets Stung By a Bee

    From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the vet

    Dog laying down in dog bed and coughing
    health

    When a Cough Isn’t Just a Cough

    Seven reasons to be concerned when your dog is coughing, according to veterinarians

    A dog laying on a couch peacefully.
    health

    Is an Underactive Thyroid to Blame For Low Energy?

    If hypothyroidism is to blame, it’s best not to let sleeping dogs lie

    A German Shepherd sitting on a bridge outside.
    health

    Understanding Haemangiosarcoma In Dogs: Blood Vessel Cancer In Dogs

    A common canine cancer, explained