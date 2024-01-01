Articles by Matthew Jacobs
Matthew Jacobs is a culture writer whose work has been featured in Vulture, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, and The Hollywood Reporter. He has an adopted Chihuahua / Boston Terrier named Gus who likes french fries and sleeping in.
- lifestyle
What It’s Like to Be a Hollywood Animal Trainer
“One day you’re working with Meryl Streep, and the next day you literally have a pony at somebody’s party”
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?