Andrew is a professional animal photographer who specializes in cats. His work has been used across digital and print — from National Geographic to Good Morning America, and he’s the author of Shop Cats of New York (2019), Cats on Catnip (2018), and How to Take Awesome Photos of Cats (2020). He lives in San Diego, where he and his partner, Hannah Shaw, a.k.a. “kitten ladyopens in a new tab,” run Orphan Kitten Clubopens in a new tab.
- lifestyle
How to Do the Impossible: Take Great Photos of Your Cat
Given up hope? Try these tips from a professional cat photographer
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?