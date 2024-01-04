Puppy · The Wildest

new pet

puppy

Everything you need to know about that floppy, happy new puppy in your life – from toilet training to first vet visits and all the toys they will ever need.

Confused dog lying in a field a green

The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years



a picture of an Alaskan Malamute with its paws up on a cage door

They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love

Two women and an Australian Shepherd dog sat a picnic table with coffee cups, orange juice and pastries.

From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets

A dog lying on a rug with a litter of puppies feeding from her.

It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…

Birds-eye view looking down on a litter box with a dog looking into the box

Whilst typically associated with cats, the idea of litter trays for dogs isn’t entirely far-fetched



A couple sitting on the sofa with their dog watching TV with a table of drinks, burgers and fries in front of them.

From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets

Taylor Swift holding two small kittens in each hand and smiling down at them

In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there

dog sneezing among flowers

Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours

woman on the bus with her dog on the chair

An awkward reality for many of us

Man walking his dog on a pavement

We delve into the age-old debate

Two men look lovingly into each others' eyes while cradling a white dog

So-called ‘milestones’ are shifting these days. Is getting a dog the new getting hitched?

Two Dogs Sitting in Back Yard.

Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus

fox on city street at night

What to do with a dog who gets rowdy near foxes? And is it even safe for my dog to be near them?

kneeling woman with braids training her golden retriever

With so many dog trainers out there that it can be hard to know who you can actually trust (especially if your dog has trust issues of their own), here’s where to start… 

Young woman is hugging her Rottweiler dog while they sit outside on the street.

In addition to being adorable, it’s nothing to worry about

Photo Courtesy of @doug.thexlbully

Contrary to common belief, muzzles aren’t solely for aggressive dogs

A person giving a dog a bath in a bathtub.

Groomer Robyn Michaels explains how to keep your pup well-groomed

a puppy sprawled out on the couch sleeping

Four signs your puppy is ready for a nap

dog in bed

They might prefer to sleep with us, but these trainer-recommended dog beds are the next best thing

a dog by biscuits and a Christmas tree

Make sure your dog doesn’t over-indulge and develop this potentially life-threatening disease

Side view portrait of black young woman playing with cute Shih Tzu dog and doing dog training.

Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things

Valentin Pujadas illustration

This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support

picture of pit bull with cropped ears and bandages

There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog

illustration of multi-colored dogs

It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all

