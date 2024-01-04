Everything you need to know about that floppy, happy new puppy in your life – from toilet training to first vet visits and all the toys they will ever need.

From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets

They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love

The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years

An awkward reality for many of us

Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours

In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there

From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets

Whilst typically associated with cats, the idea of litter trays for dogs isn’t entirely far-fetched

It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…

lifestyle Does It Matter Where I Walk My Dog? We delve into the age-old debate

lifestyle Getting a Puppy Is a Bigger Commitment Than Marriage, Brits Say So-called ‘milestones’ are shifting these days. Is getting a dog the new getting hitched?

behaviour How Young Dogs Can Benefit From Having an Older Dog Mentor Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus

behaviour Friend or Foe? Reassuring Your Dog Around Foxes W hat to do with a dog who gets rowdy near foxes? And is it even safe for my dog to be near them?

behaviour How to Find the Right Trainer, No Matter What Your Dog’s Been Through With so many dog trainers out there that it can be hard to know who you can actually trust (especially if your dog has trust issues of their own), here’s where to start…