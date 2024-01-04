Everything you need advice on – those first vet visits, nail trims, accessories, nutrition tips and more – to keep your kitten purring.

Soon to be law, microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and will save you a £500 fine

It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…

From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets

lifestyle Astrology-Inspired Cat Names For Your Celestial Kitty We see a new cat in your future. Here’s what you should name them

lifestyle Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Your Favourite TV Shows From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets

lifestyle Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Names (From Every Era) In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there

health Does My Pet Have Hayfever? Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours

lifestyle What to Know Before Checking Your Cat into a Cattery Prepare your kitty for their staycation