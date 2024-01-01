Dr Katie Friel-Russell is a Veterinary Behaviourist and Head Trainer at Positive Pet Training opens in a new tab based in Staffordshire. She graduated from the University of Liverpool School of Veterinary Science in 2012 and worked in a small and animal hospital for two years before beginning work treating animals with behavioural concerns, completing a postgraduate diploma in animal behaviour at Lincoln University and becoming a certified clinical animal behaviourist. She now works full-time running Positive Pet Training’s Veterinary Behaviour Clinic.

She also enjoys preventative training including working with puppies, gun-dog training and scent work. As well as offering online, self-paced courses covering all behaviour, ages and types of training on the Positive Pet Training Portal.

Outside of work, Dr Katie loves playing and training with her little miniature pinscher dog Cornelius, her cat Thomas and three pet rats.